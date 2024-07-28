Noah Presgrove's family remembers his dreams and future plans before his mysterious death; Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Noah Presgrove's family is still mourning the 19-year-old's tragic death. Noah was found dead on the side of an Oklahoma highway on September 4, 2023, with severe injuries, including a fractured skull and spine, as per PEOPLE. The mysterious circumstances surrounding his death have left his family heartbroken and desperate for answers.

Noah's older brother shared fond memories

Noah's older brother, Dailen Presgrove expressed fond memories of his brother and the uncertainty surrounding his death. "It didn't matter what group you were in, you got along with Noah," Dailen recalls. He described Noah as a friendly and easygoing individual who could communicate with anyone.

Dailen believes that someone knows what happened to his brother and hopes that they will come forward. "There's still so much uncertainty," he admits, frustrated by the lack of answers.

Noah's body was found naked and severely injured, a mile from the house party he had attended the night before. Despite a private investigator and an ongoing police investigation, Noah's family remains unaware of the events that led to his death. Dailen and her family continue to seek justice and closure.

The emotional toll on the family

Noah's cousin, Ashley Chadwick, was deeply affected by his death. She talked about the emotional toll on the family as they seek the truth. "I feel like we probably have not properly grieved because it's been this ongoing cycle of trying to figure this out," Ashley said.

She shared that the family cannot find peace until they know what happened to Noah. Oklahoma State Police have not confirmed whether foul play was involved, and the autopsy report only lists blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

Noah was raised by his grandmother, Deborah Smith, while his mother, Kasey Elliot, suffered from substance abuse. "He was a good, respectful kid," Smith says, recalling Noah's kindness and support for her and his great-grandmother, Sandra Quisenberry.

Noah often helped around the house and shaved his head in solidarity when Quisenberry was diagnosed with cancer. His grandmother speaks fondly of his caring nature and the influence he had on those around him. "So many people cared about him," Smith adds.

Noah's sister, Madison Rawlings described him as a well-rounded and athletic person. Noah considered various career paths after graduating high school in 2023, such as attending college, becoming a welder, or working on a shrimp boat.

He eventually decided to join the military alongside his cousin, Travis, after Travis graduated high school in 2024. "He was very athletic, very outdoorsy, very easygoing, and just so well-rounded," Madison shares. She admired Noah's fortitude and optimistic attitude, noting that he never held grudges and was quick to forgive.

