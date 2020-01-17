Norovirus Outbreak: Yosemite National Park visitors get affected by the contagious virus; 170 people ill

Around 200 people got affected by the norovirus after visiting the Yosemite National Park in California. Read on to know more.

If you are planning to visit Yosemite National Park in California, then you should be careful about your health. Recently, 170 people fell ill after they visited the popular national park. According to the park officials, about 170 people have reported to experience gastrointestinal illness, which includes park visitors and its employees. Two of the affected are confirmed to have been affected with the norovirus. The rest cases are also consistent with the same norovirus. Most of the cases took place in the first week of January. Yosemite officials and medical professionals are now busy in investigating the cause of this serious situation and taking interviews of the affected people.



Norovirus can attack us from direct contact with an infected person and spread easily in our body. Touching the object contaminated with the virus or eating food or drinking any liquid contaminated with the virus can also affect us. Symptoms usually start to show up within 12-48 hours after exposure. The park officials are now working to prevent any other illness. So, they have increased the level of cleaning and sanitation of the park.

Yosemite officials have also provided some advice for the prevention of norovirus transmission:

1- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, then use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol

2- Avoid sharing food or drinks with other people, especially when you’re sick or they’re sick.

3- If you start to experience any illness, then stay hydrated and contact your physician right then. Try to limit your interaction with other people as much as possible to prevent the virus from spreading further.

