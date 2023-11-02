North Dakota woman poisons boyfriend with multimillion-dollar inheritance involved: What we know so far

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide

Authorities suspect a North Dakota lady may have been involved in a scheme to steal a portion of her boyfriend's USD 30 million inheritance when she poisoned him fatally with antifreeze.

The woman, Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, of Minot, North Dakota, was charged with murder on Monday in connection with the death of her boyfriend of 10 years, 51-year-old Steven Edward Riley, Jr., on September 5.

Situated in Minot, approximately 110 miles north of the capital of Bismarck, Ms. Kenoyer was being imprisoned at the Ward County Detention Center. It was not known if she had a counsel when she was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Dakota woman accused of poisoning boyfriend

Reports state that when emergency personnel arrived at the couple's Minot, North Dakota, residence on September 4, Mr. Riley was found to be unresponsive. Following being admitted to a nearby emergency room, Mr. Riley was sent to a hospital in Bismarck, where he passed away on September 5.

While an autopsy ultimately showed that Mr. Riley had died from ethylene glycol poisoning, the primary element in antifreeze, Ms. Kenoyer had initially informed officials that her partner had suffered from a heat stroke. According to the affidavit, Ms. Riley's friends and family said that they thought Ms. Kenoyer had poisoned him with antifreeze and informed the authorities that she had made remarks about it both before and after he passed away.

Investigators discovered that there had been tension in the couple's relationship; Mr. Riley was expected to inherit a substantial sum of money, estimated to be USD 30 million, and he had intended to split up with Ms. Kenoyer as soon as he did.

Kenoyer claims being entitled to her boyfriend's possession

According to the affidavit, more concerns were raised when one of Ms. Kenoyer's friends claimed to have witnessed her discard Mr. Riley's possessions outside their house the day he fell ill. Following Mr. Riley's death, Ms. Kenoyer informed detectives that, as his "common law" wife, she was entitled to a portion of the fortune and that she intended to divide it with Mr. Riley's son.

In certain states, "common law" weddings are recognized, meaning that a long-term partner can be regarded as married without going through the official legal marriage process. According to the reports, Mr. Riley had been at an airport on September 3, the evening before he was admitted to the hospital, to meet with an attorney to complete the process of receiving the inheritance.

Ms. Kenoyer and his friends were with him when he became ill unexpectedly and complained of feeling drunk even though he hadn't had any drinks. Despite a statement from a friend who had been with Mr. Riley on Sept. 2 contradicting her claim and a toxicology report later revealing that Mr. Riley had no alcohol in his system when he passed away, Ms. Kenoyer initially told investigators that Mr. Riley had been drinking alcohol all day on Sept. 3 and had experienced a heat stroke the day before.

According to the statement, Ms. Kenoyer further stated that she had given Mr. Riley sweet tea all day on September 3. According to authorities, antifreeze is known to be easily concealed in sweet drinks.

