North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un rumoured to be dead post failed heart surgery

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un's death reports have been widely doing the rounds on social media. If reports from media sources in China and Japan are to be believed, Kim Jong-Un is either dead or is on his death bed with very little hope for recovery. Reports have it that a medical team from China has been sent to their neighboring country in order to check on him. As is being said, the news has been given away by a niece of a Chinese foreign minister herself.

Reports suggest that she took to social media app, Weibo, where she has millions of followers and cited a solid source where she claimed that Kim Jong-Un is no more. Meanwhile, a magazine in China went on to say that he is in a 'vegetative state' post a failed surgery. In addition, sources also have it that it was in April that Kim had fallen down post clutching his chest and while he needed a stent procedure done, it seemed to have either gone wrong or, it wasn't done soon enough. Reports also suggest that the surgeon had shaky hands.

With so much conjecture around his condition, what adds to further doubts is how he hasn't been seen making public appearances for several weeks now. In fact, it was only a week ago that CNN went on to report about him being in danger post a medical procedure. Meanwhile, something else that has everyone raising their eyebrows is the celebration of a major military anniversary in North Korea, of which, KJU is always a part of. And hence, it is being said by reporters that if KJU is doing fine, after all, chances are, he will make an appearance in order to keep the rumours at bay. However, if he doesn't, it will only add to the rumours.

In fact, President Donald Trump has also refused to speak up anything on the situation and reports suggest that KJU's sister, Kim Yo-jog is likely to take his place given she was recently promoted to a higher position.