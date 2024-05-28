North Texas tornado: Everything we know about deadly catastrophe that rocked Cooke County leaving at least 7 dead

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to deaths by tornadoes.

A powerful storm system swept through North Texas late Saturday night, spawning at least four tornadoes and wreaking widespread havoc. The storm killed at least seven people in Cooke County, with ages ranging from two to seventy-two. The storm cell moved continuously for about 100 miles, starting in Archer County and passing through Cooke, Denton, and Collin counties, as per a report by CBS.

Extensive damage and casualties

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a large tornado hit the area, with debris reaching heights of 5,200 feet. Cooke County Emergency Management reported that approximately 200 homes suffered major or worse damage, with an additional 100 homes impacted. Emergency responders conducted primary and secondary searches, resulting in the discovery of seven deceased people in and around Valley View.

"Approximately 200 homes in the path of the tornadoes sustained major or worse damage," according to Cooke County Emergency Management. The storm also caused significant disruptions, including the overturning of semi-trucks on Interstate 35.

Impact on local communities and schools

Several communities, including Sanger and Celina, have reported significant damage. The Celina Independent School District (ISD) suffered significant damage, including Martin Elementary, Moore Middle School, and Celina High School.

Nancy Alvarez of Celina ISD stated, "Our teams were working through the night and the day today to diligently assess the extent of the damage. We already have workers ensuring our buildings are safe and watertight. When we have completed our initial assessments and work, we will provide another update to our families."

Tornado classification and ongoing assessments

The NWS classified the Valley View tornado as an EF-2. However, further investigation revealed that it was a low-end EF-3 due to new information on the structure of new homes west of Valley View. Another tornado confirmed north of Celina on Prairie Meadow Lane, was classified as a high-end EF-3 with winds estimated at 165 mph. Furthermore, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed at Ray Roberts Marina in Collin County.

Cooke County has been designated as a Federal Disaster Area due to tornado and storm damage. A Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) team has been formed to connect those willing to help with those in need. This includes assistance with transportation, construction, debris removal, and administrative duties.

