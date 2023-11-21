'Not real' plane woman Tiffany Gomas reacts to hilarious SNL skit; says 'Well, this is embarrassing'

Tiffany Gomas, better known as the "not real" airplane woman, found herself back in the spotlight when Saturday Night Live (SNL) opted to immortalize her notorious outburst in a recent comedy. Gomas, whose strange incident occurred on a flight out of Dallas Fort Worth in July, has now replied to the SNL imitation with a mix of self-awareness and comedy.

'Not real' plane woman reacts after Saturday Night Live skit

On November 18, SNL aired a comedy skit that spoofs Gomas' viral moment. While she wasn't named, the connection was undeniable, from the clothing to the reproduction of her famed "is not real" statement. Gomas accidentally became the face of exaggerated in-flight experiences in the comedy, which hilariously addressed clichés connected with vacation air travel.

When Tiffany Gomas discovered the SNL skit, she couldn't help but laugh at the scenario. "Well, this is embarrassing," she remarked, a tinge of self-deprecation in her tone. Gomas, however, seemed to like the spoof, as seen by the laughing emoticons that accompanied her acknowledgment. The internet agreed with her, with many viewers complimenting SNL's smart twist on the viral craze.

Why is Tiffany Gomas called the 'not real' plane woman?

Tiffany Gomas and her unusual mid-air drama gripped the internet in the sweltering heat of July. The Dallas native screamed from her seat, telling the entire cabin that she was sitting next to someone who was 'not real'. The event became more serious, and she was removed from the plane. Later, a film showed Gomas telling officials that the airplane was in immediate danger, only for everything to work out well.

For months, Gomas remained silent about the incident, enabling the internet to create its own stories about her bizarre meeting. The latest SNL spoof, however, has propelled her back into the spotlight, leading her to break her quiet and offer her opinions on the comic portrayal.

Meanwhile, in an unexpected turn of events, Gomas has not only broken her silence but also embraced her newfound celebrity. According to recent admissions from the Dallas native, her frightening reaction on the plane was not inspired by an actual observation of anything odd. Her strong imagination appears to have caused her to believe in the presence of a non-existent passenger, culminating in the wild mid-air display.

In response to the SNL comedy, Gomas' fans praised her for accepting the parody with stride. Some even speculated that her appearance in an SNL spoof was proof of her cultural significance, joking that she had "finally made it" after being immortalized on the legendary comedy show.

