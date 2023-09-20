'Not waste time...': Zelensky publically urges Donald Trump to reveal his plan to end Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky asked Donald Trump to make his peace plans public if the former US president had a solution to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. However, the Ukrainian president cautioned in an interview on Tuesday that any peace plan in which Ukraine surrendered land would be unacceptable.

In recent interviews and campaign rallies, the current front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 boasted that his proposal would end the worst conflict in Europe in decades in a single day. The ex-president, however, has steadfastly declined to offer any specifics on his plan to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky asks Donald Trump to share his plans

Donald Trump has boasted outrageously in a number of interviews and campaign appearances that if elected president the next year, he would facilitate peace talks between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin and bring an end to the conflict in a single day. After giving a statement on Tuesday at the UN General Assembly, Zelensky spoke with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

He said, “He can publicly share his idea now, not waste time, not lose people, and say. My formula is to stop the war stop all this tragedy and stop Russian aggression. And he said, how he sees it, how to push Russians from our land. Otherwise, he’s not presenting the global idea of peace. So (if) the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give Putin, that is not the peace formula.”

Zelensky's visit to the UN comes at a time when Ukraine is dealing with its worst challenges in the US to date due to support for the conflict. There is a segment of the House GOP conference that is openly opposed to giving Ukraine any extra military assistance, and it is still unknown if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would agree to more financing.

Zelensky added that he plans to visit McCarthy in Washington later this week. When questioned about individuals who were opposed to giving Ukraine additional funds, Zelensky responded that it was impossible for anyone who had not seen war firsthand to equate internal issues such as civil rights or energy to the existential danger of a nation facing an invasion.

