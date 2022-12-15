NXT Women's Championship: American wrestler Mandy Rose receives a cryptic message from Mr Stone
American wrestler Mandy Rose, who lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, has received a cryptic message from fashionista Mr Stone. Have a look!
American wrestler Mandy Rose is one of the most popular sportspersons in the USA. She is best known for her achievements in World Wrestling Entertainment, popularly known as WWE. Rose began her career as a professional wrestler in 2013 and since then there has been no looking back. In the latest development, Rose has received a cryptic message from fashionista Mr. Stone which has left many of their fans confused.
On Wednesday, fashion icon and an ardent WWE follower, Mr. Stone dropped a cryptic message for American wrestler Mandy Rose who lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.
Taking to Twitter, Stone tweeted a photo of himself with a caption appreciating Mandy Rose. “Great title run Mandy,” he wrote. Soon, Mandy reacted to this unusual comment. She replied with “Umm thanks?” and a confusing emoticon.
Mandy Rose and her journey so far
Mandy Rose was defeated by Roxanne Perez in the NXT Women's Championship recently. With this, Rose’s 413-day reign was brought to an end by Perez. Rose entered the world of WWE in 2015 wherein she earned the second spot in the WWE competition Tough Enough.
Mandy Rose and her love life with Tino Sabbatelli
In April 2018, Mandy Rose revealed that she was dating fellow professional wrestler Sabatino Piscitelli, better known by the ring name Tino Sabbatelli. The duo got engaged in September 2022 and since then, their bond is growing strong.
