Obama’s personal chef drowns while paddle boarding: All you need to know

Former President of the U.S. Barack Obama’s personal chef has passed away after drowning while paddleboarding at Obama’s home in Maratha Vineyard. On Monday, the official authorities of the Massachusetts state police informed that they discovered the body of Tafari Campbell, 45, from the Edgartown Great Pond.

The Obamas shared their grief and said in a statement that Tafari Campbell was “a beloved part of their family” who continued to be with the Obamas even after they left the White House. Campbell, who was a resident of Dumfries, Virginia was visiting Maratha’s Vineyard which is off the coast of Massachusetts.

Police discover Tafari Campbell’s body

Later, on Monday, state police disclosed that sonar from a boat found a corpse. It was discovered at a depth of 8 feet and 100 meters from the coast. The police authorities revealed that Campbell didn’t wear a life jacket while paddleboarding.

The Obamas spoke about Campbell and his time with their family saying, “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House- creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

The couple further added, “That’s why when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

While talking about Campbell’s family, The Obamas informed that he is now survived by his wife and kids. They also joined in their grief by saying, “Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin- in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

