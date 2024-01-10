Olivia Rodrigo opens up about 'big' 21st birthday plans; reveals 'I think I'm gonna have a party'

Olivia Rodrigo, the chart-topping soprano behind singles like Good 4 U, conveyed her joy about her forthcoming 21st birthday in a breathtaking show of elegance at the 14th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. The artist, who has had a spectacular climb to superstardom in recent years, is slated to salute the event on February 20, and the celebrations are already generating attention as per Entertainment Tonight.

A star-studded affair at the Governors Awards

Rodrigo, a vision in a stylish, vintage black YSL gown, walked the Ray Dolby Ballroom red carpet on Tuesday, exuding an infectious joyous atmosphere. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer emphasized her excitement for the Hollywood event, calling it star-studded and classy. Rodrigo hinted at her intentions for the next birthday event as she basked in the glitz of the occasion, highlighting the significance of turning 21.

Birthday plans and bubbly revelry

Olivia Rodrigo revealed her intentions for her 21st birthday, recognizing the significance of the occasion. "It's a big birthday," she said, disclosing plans to throw a party with pals and raise a glass of champagne in celebration, "I think I'm gonna have a party with my friends and pop some champagne, you know? It's the 21st!" As she conveyed her enthusiasm for the forthcoming milestone, the singer's charming personality and contagious joy were obvious.

While the usual 21st birthday celebration generally includes a vacation to Las Vegas, Rodrigo suggested that she would save that excitement for another day. "No, Vegas, not yet. I'll save that. I'll save that for later," she said with a smirk, implying that the flash and glamor of the city of lights would have to wait.

A Hollywood dream: Vintage glamor and filmmaking celebration

Among the Hollywood celebrations, Rodrigo, a self-professed movie buff, emphasized her admiration for the art of filmmaking and her delight at attending an event that promotes the industry. She wonderfully nailed the mood of the Oscars event, wearing a classic YSL gown that radiated class and grace. Rodrigo's excitement for the film industry was palpable as she discussed her love of watching movies, citing going to the cinema as her favorite thing ever.

She said, "I love movies, I love watching movies so much -- going to the movie theater is like my favorite thing ever. So it's always fun to kind of have a night where filmmaking is celebrated.”

Grammys anticipation: A dream come true

The enthusiasm around the 21-year-old sensation's approaching birthday celebration does not stop there. Rodrigo is preparing for the Grammy Awards on February 4, when she has been nominated in six categories. Rodrigo expressed her enthusiasm for the Grammys, reflecting on making predictions about award winners with her mother as a child.

She shared, "I grew up watching them all the time. My mom and I used to make predictions of who we thought were gonna win.”

Rodrigo's ambition of attending the Grammys, let alone being nominated, has come true. "And the fact that I'm nominated is just, like, out of this world," she continued, emphasizing the moment's significance for the young musician.

