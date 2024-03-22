After Reddit's IPO debut, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's stake increased by $200 million to over $613 million. The 19-year-old company's shares closed at $50.44 after rising 48% in New York Stock Exchange trading.

Sam Altman is the biggest stakeholder of Reddit

According to the company's prospectus, Altman, 38, is one of the largest Reddit stockholders, holding 7.6% of the outstanding shares following the transaction. That leaves only Chinese online behemoth Tencent and parent company Advance Magazine Publishers of Condé Nast behind. However, Sam Altman is prohibited from selling Reddit shares for six months, known as the "lockup period."

Sam Altman established his name as a startup investor and president of Y Combinator before OpenAI rose to prominence in recent years. He left the role in 2019. Investments in Asana, Airbnb, Uber, Instacart, Stripe, and Asana have all been a part of his portfolio in the past or present. His best option is Reddit, where he served on the board until the company announced his resignation in January 2022.

After using Reddit every day for nine years, Sam Altman led the $50 million Series B fundraising round in 2014, he revealed. In his words at the time, the website was "an example of something that started out looking like a silly toy for wasting time and has become something very interesting."

Sam Altman contributed $50 million at $42.47 per share and $10 million at $61.79 per share to Reddit in 2021, for a total of $60 million committed over two funding rounds, according to the company's filings. Sam Altman will now have less pressure to make money from OpenAI, where his tenure has been controversial.

The board of OpenAI temporarily dismissed him last year, citing a lack of trust in his ability to lead the organization. However, after intense pressure from investors and staff, he was reinstated a few days later. Sam Altman previously stated to US lawmakers during a hearing in May of last year that he is not involved with OpenAI for financial gain, and documents indicate that he received a total pay of roughly $73,500 in 2022.

