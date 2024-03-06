OpenAI fires back at Elon Musk lawsuit allegations of failed Tesla merger attempts; DEETS here

OpenAI, a prominent player in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), has issued a response to a lawsuit filed by tech mogul Elon Musk with allegations of failed attempts at merging with Tesla.

In a recent blog post, OpenAI responded to Elon Musk's lawsuit allegations, detailing their interactions and decisions. The company responded to Musk's claims, including his accusation that OpenAI was deviating from its mission of responsible AI development as per Business Standard. 

Elon Musk's lawsuit 

Elon Musk, known for his involvement in various technological ventures such as Tesla and SpaceX, recently filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman, and President Greg Brockman. Musk claimed that OpenAI had strayed from its original goal of developing responsible artificial intelligence. 

OpenAI's response: Musk's approval and funding 

OpenAI denied Musk's claims, stating that the billionaire had initially approved the company's decision to become a for-profit entity. According to OpenAI's blog post, Musk supported the move, citing the need to raise "billions" of dollars to compete with tech giants such as Google. 


The company provided evidence of Musk's support, such as emails in which Musk emphasized the importance of substantial funding. In one email, Musk stated, "This needs billions per year immediately or forget it." OpenAI initially planned to raise USD 100 million but increased its target to remain competitive in the industry. 

Failed merger attempts and allegations 

OpenAI also addressed Musk's claims about failed merger attempts with Tesla. The company claimed Musk's lawsuit was motivated by frustration over his unsuccessful attempts to integrate OpenAI into Tesla Inc. They went on to say, "We're sad that it's come to this with someone whom we've deeply admired." 

The blog post cited Musk's emails in which he questioned Tesla's ability to compete with Google in the absence of partnerships such as OpenAI. According to Musk, "Tesla is the only path that could even hope to hold a candle to Google." 

Defending mission and progress 

OpenAI defended its mission and progress, highlighting its dedication to responsible AI development. The company emphasized Musk's previous support for its fundraising efforts and clarified its position on corporate influence. 

Despite the legal dispute, OpenAI thanked Musk for his initial inspiration and encouragement. The company remains committed to advancing AI technology while maintaining ethical standards. 

As the lawsuit between Elon Musk and OpenAI continues, the tech community awaits further developments. 

Know more about Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI:

Why did Elon Musk file a lawsuit against OpenAI?
Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman, and president Greg Brockman, alleging that the company was deviating from its mission to promote responsible AI development.
How has OpenAI responded to Musk's allegations?
OpenAI has issued a response refuting Musk's claims and providing evidence to support its position, including Musk's prior support for the company's fundraising efforts.
