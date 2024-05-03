A new feature called Memory, available only to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, was recently released by OpenAI. It enables the AI model to retain data that users enter across discussions. Memory will save you from having to repeat information and makes future conversations more helpful, according to an OpenAI blog post, which first surfaced during the testing period in February.

How will the Memory feature work?

The ChatGPT Plus user will be able to manage what ChatGPT stores and reject other irrelevant content. The user can specify that the details should have a title, the body should have bullet points, and the action items should be summarized at the bottom if they have linked the ChatGPT bot with the office meeting call and want it to follow a specific structure.

The ChatGPT will keep in mind to provide summaries in that specific format for all upcoming interactions. Additionally, the user only needs to instruct ChatGPT to ignore the previous exchange if they want it to forget something. The memory feature can also be manually turned off by users. Simply select Memory under Settings > Personalization. Therefore, the user cannot generate or use memories while the memory feature is disabled.

The fact that ChatGPT will now be "remembering" user data raises concerns regarding data security and privacy. Users were notified by OpenAI that their memories—just like any other content they submitted to ChatGPT—would be used to train their models. However, they could disable this feature by going to the settings menu's "Data Controls" section.

Apple planning to add ChatGPT and AI features in its phones

In a related development, it has been claimed that Apple and OpenAI are in discussions to include the ChatGPT features with the next iOS 18 release for iPhones. The Cupertino-based company is also in discussions with Google to use the Gemini AI bot to power-select iPhone functions. As far as providing generation AI functionality on its products goes, Apple is way behind Microsoft and Google.

