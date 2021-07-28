Orphan baby rhino enjoying warm milk from a bottle is the cutest thing on the internet today; See VIRAL Video

Who doesn’t love the sight of cute animals? Most of us would automatically pause when we see a cute animal video on the internet. Well, today, one such adorable video of a baby rhino is going viral, and we bet it will melt your hearts. Have you ever seen a happy rhino? Or a rhino who drinks milk from a bottle? If you haven’t till now, this video will be a treat for you all.

Shedrick Wildlife shared a beautiful video on their official Twitter handle that has been grabbing all the limelight. The video shows the keepers of a black rhino pampering him. According to the information given in the video, the black rhino is named Apollo, and he is an orphan. If you see the video, you will witness a super happy baby rhino who is having a gala time with his keepers. From enjoying a bottle of warm milk to a mud bath to running carefree in the fields, this baby rhino is getting it all. The video is captioned as, “Orphaned black rhino Apollo loves his creature comforts: A warm bottle of milk, a luxuriating mud bath and a soothing belly rub from his loving Keepers.”

Check it out:

Orphaned black rhino Apollo loves his creature comforts: A warm bottle of milk, a luxuriating mud bath and a soothing belly rub from his loving Keepers. Learn more about how we are caring for this endangered individual: https://t.co/pGVBqa1a0F pic.twitter.com/g6flKhfDdF

— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 27, 2021

Besides showing the different antics of the rhino, the video also describes more about the lifestyle of the animal. It is also informed that Apollo is being raised at the Kaluku field headquarters. His keepers provide him with one-on-one love and comfort.

Apollo has been provided with new spacious bedroom digs, and all his needs are being taken care of. We bet this video would make you go aww.

