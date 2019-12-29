Padma Lakshmi shares a jaw dropping monochrome picture of herself on Instagram; fans react with fire emojis

Padma Lakshmi sets her Instafam reacting with fire emojis as shares a jaw-dropping monochrome picture of herself on social media.

American author, model and actress Padma Lakshmi set her Instafam emptying their stash of fire emojis once again as she shared another jaw-dropping picture of herself. The 49 years old actress posted a monochrome photo flaunting her svelte waist and left her fans in awe. Padma Lakshmi is known for hosting the US cooking competition show called the Top chef. The actress came on board with season two and has been a part and parcel of the show since then. She recently hosted the sixteenth season of the same.

This is not the first time that Padma Lakshmi has made the fans go gaga over her beauty, the actress has been treating her Instafam with a number of breathtaking pictures of herself. Padma Lakshmi looks hotter than the sun in almost all her pictures but this one particularly stirred up a storm on the internet. Defying the law of time, the actress seems to be reverse aging. At the age of 49, Padma Lakshmi gives tough competition to actresses half her age.

With such fitness and beauty, the actress nowhere looks her age. Besides being an actress and a model, Padma Lakshmi is also an author. She has authored many books, on subjects related to fashion. She has also published three cookbooks and launched her own kitchenware line.

