Pakistani singer Jaffer Shah's melodious rendition of Kailash Kher's Saiyyan goes viral: WATCH

Internet users have been stunned by an old video of a Pakistani singer performing Kailash Kher's popular song Saiyyan in an odd yet moving way. Jaffer Shah, who has more than a million Instagram followers, frequently shares videos of himself performing and singing for his fans.

To the joy of his followers, this specific video of Jaffer singing "Saiyyan" has been making the rounds online once more after it was originally shared on Instagram last year. Viewers are left with genuine goosebumps and a deep appreciation for his extraordinary talent as his performance flawlessly captures every note of Kailash Kher's version.

Check out the video:

The video was uploaded last year. But it has now reappeared on several social media platforms and touched a nerve with online users. Thousands of comments and lakhs of likes have been left in the video's comments section.

Numerous videos showcasing the Pakistani singer's vocal abilities can be seen on his Instagram profile. In several videos, he can be heard singing popular Pakistani songs; in others, he can be heard singing timeless and classic Hindi songs.

ALSO READ: What did YouTuber Chuggaaconroy do? Fellow content creator accuses him of harassment