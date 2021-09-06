Paulo Coelho gives a shout out to an auto rickshaw from Kerala; Here's why

How many of you have read Alchemist? The best-seller written by the famous international Author Paulo Coelho is popular amongst the masses even today. So much that a Rickshaw in Kerala had the book and author’s name printed on its back. The pictures of this rickshaw went viral to an extent that it reached Paulo and he too gave it a shout out.

On Sunday, the Brazilian writer’s tweets about an autorickshaw grabbed everyone’s attention. This auto rickshaw was seen on the roads of Kerala. On its rear, there is a name of Paulo Coelho's written in big bold English letters. The word ‘Alchemist' is painted just below his name in Malayalam. Mr Coelho acknowledged the gesture by tweeting about it. Sharing the picture he wrote, “Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo).”

Take a look:

Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo) pic.twitter.com/13IdqKwsMo — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 4, 2021

The tweet was posted on September 5, 2021. Within a day, it garnered 22.6k likes and over 1.7k retweets and still counting. Mr Coelho's tweet has received much love from bibliophiles, especially the ones residing in Kerala.

Many fans showered love on this tweet and even praised Paulo Coelho for this gesture. One fan wrote, “Paulo coelho is a household name in Kerala and Alchemist would be familiar to a majority. Glad that this pic reached all the way till Brazil. Again Brazil is a second home to millions of diehard soccer fans here. We invite you to the ‘God’s own country’ legend. Another user named Thomas Zachariah wrote, "For us, you're not from Brazil or abroad. You're from the banks of the Bharathappuzha river, and feel you as one of our favourite Malayalam novelists."

What do you think of Paulo Coelho’s sweet gesture?

