Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death and drug abuse

Rick Harrison's family set up an education fund for his late son's child, not because they needed financial assistance, but to show gratitude to their supporters and friends who wanted to contribute.

The truth is that since Adam Harrison passed away last month, the Harrison family has received countless requests from people wondering how they can help at this difficult time.

Harrison family to start educational fund for Adam's son

A representative for the Harrison family informed TMZ that Jennifer, Adam's ex-wife, has also received several calls from individuals wanting to know how they can support her at this trying time.

The outlet was informed that the Harrisons decided to set up a platform where individuals can request gifts if they're feeling kind, intending to support Colton, the son of Adam and Jennifer, in response to the flood of people wishing to help. The money raised will support Colton's future academic pursuits.

He is a young child enrolled in elementary school. According to the representative, this appears to be the most effective method of ensuring that charity and goodwill donations are used to their fullest potential.

How did Adam pass away?

Adam sadly passed away last month. The 39-year-old son of Pawn Stars founder and star Rick Harrison passed away from a fentanyl overdose. Harrison's agent Laura Herlovich verified that Harrison was found and that his cause of death was ascertained.

About Adam Harrison

Adam Harrison was born in 1984 and was one of Rick Harrison's three sons. He was the second child Rick had with Kim, his first wife. But in 1985, after only three years of marriage, his parents divorced.

