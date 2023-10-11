'People are going to come along': Twitch executive issues welcome statement on Kick competition

Blockbuster exclusivity deals were thrown around on a seemingly weekly basis during the first streaming wars, which saw industry juggernauts vying for dominance. It was an exciting moment for fans all across the world as there was a constant effort to draw in crowds and draw them away from competitors.

The initial surge of this rivalry mostly calmed down in recent years as Mixer's operation was discontinued, Facebook Gaming reduced its involvement, and Twitch mainly kept up its preeminent position in the market. The conflict has since been rekindled, though, by a fresh rival. Kick has become a new player in the field, and it doesn't seem like it will be slowing down anytime soon.

Twitch content director talks about competition from Kick

As the rivalry heats up once more in 2023, we've already seen a lot of Twitch superstars sign deals, whether it be more alluring revenue splits with content creators or the numerous tantalizing contracts being offered to the largest online celebs.

The Amazon-backed streaming juggernaut, though, smiles broadly at this rivalry. In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, Lewis Mitchell, the APAC Content Director for Twitch, discussed how the rivalry is just another indication that their business is headed in the right direction during a recent interview at PAX Australia 2023.

Mitchell said, “The way we think about it is if you have people wanting to invest in the live streaming space, it means you’re doing something right. It means we’re onto a good thing. He adds, "Whenever you’re onto a good thing, other people are going to come along and want to build on that, and that’s great.”

They don't seem particularly concerned with what the competing platform is doing on a daily basis, and the current spike in interest in Kick doesn't seem to be seen as a threat to Twitch's market share. As Mitchell clarified, the rivalry is actually just another area of industry growth that helps everyone involved.

He adds, "From our side, we keep coming to these events, listening to [streamers], making sure we’re giving them what they need. As part of that, as the industry grows, you’re going to have other people come along, and that’s great.”

According to Mitchell, Twitch is not surprised by the significant financial value of some of the historic streaming agreements signed in recent months. Coming to xQc's deal with Kick, Mitchell sincerely denied being surprised by the reported $100 million non-exclusive deal.

