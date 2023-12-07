'People really addressed me as Storm for a good eight years': Halle Berry recalls working in X-Men movies at the Red Sea Film Festival

The star of the entertainment world, Halle Berry, made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, showcasing her extraordinary abilities as an actor, producer, and director. Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry discussed her upcoming project with Angelina Jolie and her role as Storm in the X-Men during her masterclass at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Berry reprised her role as Marvel character Storm from X-Men (2000) and X2 (2003) in the Brett Ratner-directed movie from 2006. The actress opened up about how much she enjoyed playing her role in the film and how it stuck with the audience for years and years

Halle Berry talks about how much people loved 'Storm'

Storm was one of the most loved characters in the X-Men franchise. Talking about how fans called her Storm in real life, she said, "I mean, there's such fans really during that time when those movies were, you know, out, people really addressed me as Storm. I would go out and people would be like, 'storm' like they, you know, they love these characters."

Berry further spoke about how she is proud to bring the character to life. "And so, I, I was stormed for a good eight years. And the characters become a part of my life and it always, it's always something that I will remember fondly and I was proud to bring her to life."

Halle Berry, meanwhile, disclosed that she has been working on a special project concept for a while. The actress gave the audience a hint about the movie's concept, even though not much is known about it at this time.

Through December 9, the Red Sea International Film Festival will take place. Nicolas Cage, Andrew Garfield, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Baz Luhrmann are also giving master classes.

