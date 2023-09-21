Peru initiates probe into mysterious 'alien corpses' transfer to Mexico: What we know so far

Peru has opened a criminal inquiry into how purported "alien corpses" were transported out of the nation to be displayed at the Mexican Congress as per the New York Post. This has made quite a stir amongst UFO conspiracy theorists including Jaime Maussan, who believes that aliens live among us.

Alien corpses displayed at the Mexican Congress

The investigation was launched when a video emerged of two strange-looking corpses being displayed at Mexico's congress. The bodies were reportedly transported in from Peru by a group of experts who claimed to have uncovered an alien burial site there.

The researchers gained authorization from the Peruvian government to undertake the dig, but it is unclear how they were able to transport the remains from Peru to Mexico. According to the New York Post, Peruvian authorities are eager to learn whether any laws were broken in the process.

The idea of aliens visiting the earth

The story has reignited interest in the possibility of extraterrestrial life forms visiting our planet. UFO enthusiasts believe the alien corpses represent the first concrete evidence of alien life, and they speculate about the creature's origins and the motives for their journey to Earth.

The most prevalent conspiracy theory among conspiracy theorists is that aliens are attempting to contact humans in order to assist us in combating different challenges such as climate change, sickness, and war as per the New York Post. Some even believe that the aliens have come to save us from ourselves and that they are part of a bigger galactic federation that is keeping an eye on Earth.

Skeptics comment on the alien corpses

Many skeptics, on the other hand, dismiss the assertions made by UFO enthusiasts. They contend that the so-called "alien corpses" could simply be the remains of an unknown animal, or that they are the result of a sophisticated prank intended to garner attention and generate notoriety.

According to the New York Post, Peruvian authorities have yet to comment on the issue, and it is unclear how long the criminal probe will last. The case, however, is likely to spark more debate over the presence of extraterrestrial life and the prospect of transmission with other sentient species.

