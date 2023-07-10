Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker shows support for Jonah Hill amid emotional abuse allegations by ex-girlfriend

Amid the recent controversy surrounding actor Jonah Hill, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has taken to social media to show his support. Booker posted a photo of Hill wearing a vintage Suns jersey on his Instagram Stories, accompanied by a 'salute' emoji, signaling his solidarity with the embattled actor. Hill has been under scrutiny following allegations of emotional abuse made by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady.

Jonah Hill's controversial texts to Sarah Brady

Jonah Hill's former girlfriend, Sarah Brady, took to Instagram to make serious allegations against the actor, claiming that she endured emotional abuse throughout their relationship. In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Friday and Saturday, Brady shared screenshots of text message conversations that she claimed were between her and Hill. The couple dated in 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Don't Look Up in December of the same year. The exact timing of their breakup is unknown. Hill is currently in a relationship with Olivia Millar, and they recently welcomed their first child together.

Brady posted a screenshot of a text message where Hill appeared to request her to remove photos of herself in bathing suits from her Instagram profile. In the conversation, Hill expressed his discomfort with certain posts and mentioned his boundaries for their relationship. Brady, however, defended herself and expressed her frustration with the situation. Accompanying the screenshots, Brady issued a warning to other girls, urging them to create an exit plan if their partner speaks to them in a similar manner. She emphasized the importance of setting boundaries and highlighted the impact of such behavior on trust and mental health.

While acknowledging her own struggles with mental health, Brady clarified that she does not use it as a means to control others, unlike Hill's alleged behavior. She expressed her hope for Hill to be surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable for personal growth. In her final Instagram Story, Brady underscored that being an emotionally abusive partner does not make someone a terrible person but also does not excuse their behavior.

Jonah Hill's Suns fandom

Booker's decision to publicly support Hill is noteworthy, considering the serious allegations against him. Booker shared a widely-seen photo of Hill wearing a 1990s-era Suns jersey, showcasing his allegiance. Hill, known for his evolving style, had previously been spotted wearing the retro jersey during a shopping outing in New York City. Booker's gesture demonstrates his willingness to face online criticism in order to stand by Hill.

While the exact nature of Booker's relationship with Hill remains unknown, his public support indicates some level of connection or familiarity between them. Despite the controversy surrounding Hill, Booker's endorsement showcases his loyalty and willingness to back the actor amidst the online backlash. As the debate continues, Booker's support adds an intriguing dimension to the ongoing discussions surrounding Jonah Hill's personal life and reputation.

