'Piece of s**t': UFC star Sean Strickland goes after Andrew Tate, targets his OnlyFans agency

On September 10, Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya in a title fight to become the UFC Middleweight champion. Aside from his fighting career, he has frequently made headlines for his outspoken views on a variety of contentious matters. During the weeks leading up to his title bout, he was asked if he would fight popular fitness guru Bradley Martyn on the street, to which he issued a stern warning.

He spoke to the NELK Boys on their Full Send podcast, and when asked about Andrew Tate, he went into a rage, expressing his displeasure with the contentious character.

Sean Strickland claims Andrew Tate is a ‘Piece of s**t’

"Here's the deal with Andrew Tate. As young men, I can see why you all look up to him since you are morally weak. "You don't have any values, no positive male role models, so you latch on to a piece of s**t like Tate," Strickland explained.

Later, he expressly accuses Andrew Tate's Only Fans agency of "pretending to be a cam girl and robbing people's savings." "From the way he spoke without guilt, it wasn't, 'You know what, man? I did something morally repugnant. 'I took advantage of men, I stole money from men,' it was like, 'No, f**k them. "I'm a con artist, a piece of s**t," he admitted.

Sean Strickland clearly dislikes OnlyFans

Tate was previously featured on the Full Send podcast, which went viral after he discussed the intricacies of his Only Fans managing company with the NELK Boys. As per Dexerto, Andrew Tate has not reacted to Sean Strickland's allegations as of yet.

Whatever one's position on the topic, Strickland's remarks have certainly touched a nerve in the MMA community and beyond. As more people use OnlyFans to generate money, there will undoubtedly be more arguments and conversations concerning the platform's ethics and its impact on society.

Overall, Sean Strickland clearly dislikes OnlyFans and the concept of selling private content for monetary gain. His remarks against Andrew Tate and his OnlyFans agency may be divisive, but they have sparked a much-needed debate about the platform's ethics and social consequences.

