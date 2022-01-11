Pig heart successfully transplanted in a US man; Doctor terms it as ‘breakthrough surgery’

We have often heard of successful heart transplantation stories from doctors and today there is yet another successful transplantation story that has made it to the headlines but this time the transplantation has a big twist. Reportedly, US surgeons have successfully implanted a heart from a genetically modified pig in a 57-year-old man. This is indeed historic and a first in this field and is said to help solve the chronic shortage of organ donations. This procedure is said to have taken place on Friday at the University of Maryland Medical School said in a statement on Monday.

While the patient's prognosis is far from certain, it represents a major milestone for an animal to human transplantation. According to reports in NDTV, the patient’s name is David Bennett who has been deemed ineligible for human transplant. It is said that such a decision is often taken when the recipient has very poor underlying health. He is now recovering and being carefully monitored to determine how the new organ performs. "It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," the Maryland resident said a day before the surgery.

Bennett, who has spent the last several months bedridden on a heart-lung bypass machine, further added, "I look forward to getting out of bed after I recover." The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the surgery on New Year's Eve, as a last-ditch effort for a patient who was unsuitable for a conventional transplant. "This was a breakthrough surgery and brings us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis," said Bartley Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig heart.

