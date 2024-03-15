Planning To Have Best St. Patrick’s Day Experience? Know Top Destinations To Celebrate The Cultural Holiday

Looking for the perfect spot to immerse yourself in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day this weekend? According to a recent report by WalletHub, if you're east of the Mississippi River, you're in luck! The study, which assessed 200 large U.S. cities based on various criteria, unveils a lineup of top-notch destinations for celebrating this beloved holiday.

Boston: The ultimate St. Paddy's Day experience

Topping the list is Boston, renowned for its vibrant St. Patrick's Day traditions. Boasting a historic parade dating back to 1724 and a plethora of Irish pubs and eateries, Boston offers an unparalleled celebration experience.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe highlights the city's rich tapestry of customs, making it a must-visit destination for revelers seeking an unforgettable St. Paddy's Day experience.

Chicago and Savannah: Keeping the festivities alive

Following closely behind, Chicago and Savannah clinch the second and third spots, respectively.

Chicago's iconic green river and lively parade underscore the city's dedication to honoring St. Patrick's Day, while Savannah's Southern charm sets the stage for a festive celebration.

With an abundance of Irish establishments and a warm atmosphere, these cities promise a memorable holiday experience.

West of the Mississippi: Reno shines bright

While the majority of top destinations lie east of the Mississippi, Reno, Nevada, proudly secures the fourth spot on the list.

Additionally, Henderson and Las Vegas, both in Nevada, make it into the top 20, showcasing the western region's enthusiasm for St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Santa Rosa, California, stands as the sole representative from the west in the top rankings.

Notable findings

The WalletHub report offers intriguing insights into St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the country:

New York City: Boasting the highest number of Irish pubs per capita, New York emerges as a St. Paddy's Day hotspot. Moreover, it records one of the lowest rates of DUI-related fatalities, emphasizing a commitment to safety during the festivities.

Naperville, Illinois: With the highest share of the Irish population, Naperville embodies the spirit of the holiday. Its remarkably low violent crime rate further enhances its appeal as a top destination for celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Offering the lowest average beer prices, Milwaukee ensures that revelers can raise a toast without breaking the bank. Its affordability makes it an attractive option for those seeking budget-friendly celebrations.

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, these findings serve as a guide for individuals seeking the perfect locale to revel in Irish culture and traditions.

Whether you find yourself in the bustling streets of Boston or amidst the charm of Savannah, each city promises a St. Paddy's Day celebration to remember.

So, gather your green attire and prepare for a weekend filled with joy, camaraderie, and plenty of Irish cheer!

