PM Narendra Modi spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin via phone call

The current situation going on between Ukraine and Russia is dangerous. Reportedly, Russian military operations have started against Ukraine, this morning. The situation has only been getting worse and it is just a nightmare for everyone. The former Soviet Republic has asked for India’s intervention into the matter. After months of tension over Ukraine’s proximity to NATO, Russia opened military operations against Ukraine this morning. PM Narendra Modi spoke to Putin on Thursday night and according to the PMO statement, the Russian president first briefed Modi about the recent developments. The statement further stated that PM Modi emphasized on the fact that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Modi also appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and appealed to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

Further, PM Modi expressed his concerns over the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine and conveyed that India’s highest priority at the moment is the safe return of Indians to their country. The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest, the statement added.

Earlier today, Ukraine Envoy Igor Polikha sought India's intervention, saying, "India is a very influential global player… We are asking for a strong voice of India". He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most powerful, respected world leaders and with his strong voice. "India has already called for de-escalation of hostilities, saying unless it is checked, it can "spiral into a major crisis" that can severely destabilize the region.", he added.

Earlier this morning, Putin had ordered an all-out invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe after World War II.

