Pokemon Go: How to get Land Forme Shaymin? Step-by-step guide for Grass and Gratitude tasks
Pokemon Go's new season has been launched and the Grass and Gratitude tasks are allowing every trailer to catch mythical Shaymin.
Pokemon Go Grass and Gratitude program is now allowing every trainer in Pokémon Go to catch the mythical Shaymin. As per the reports, With this quest, Shaymin is joining Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, and Meloetta in the ranks of mythical Pokémon who can be caught through special research quests that are not limited to a specific time event. The special research event is said to be promoting photography, making friends, exploring, and much more.
Pokemon Go: Step-by-step guide for Grass and Gratitude tasks
Here we present the detailed Grass and Gratitude quest steps and rewards in Pokemon Go. As the Grass and Gratitude is a special research quest, it doesn’t have a deadline and the players are free to complete it in a convenient time frame. Have a look...
Step 1 of 7
- Take 4 snapshots of your Pokémon - 3 Nanab Berries
- Spin 9 PokéStops or Gyms - 15 Poké Balls
- Walk 2km - Cherubi encounter
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Mysterious Components
Step 2 of 7
- Take 4 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon - 3 Razz Berries
- Take 9 snapshots of wild Pokémon - Jumpluff encounter
- Take 2 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon - 6 Super Potions
Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Rocket Radar
Step 3 of 7
- Power up Pokémon 22 times - 1 Star Piece
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 1 Premium Battle Pass
Step 4 of 7
- Catch 4 Grass-type Pokémon - Leafeon encounter
- Catch 9 Pokémon - 15 Great Balls
- Catch 2 Flying-type Pokémon - 6 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 2 Golden Razz Berries
Step 5 of 7
- Complete 4 Field Research tasks - 3 Pinap Berries
- Earn 9 hearts with your buddy - 15 Ultra Balls
- Hatch 2 Eggs - 6 Max Potions
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 6 of 7
- Catch 22 different species of Pokémon - 1 Lucky Egg
Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and Shaymin encounter
Step 7 of 7
- Claim reward - 22 Shaymin stickers
- Claim reward - 2022 XP
- Claim reward - 2022 Stardust
Rewards: 25 Shaymin Candy, 1 Incense and 22 Ultra Balls
