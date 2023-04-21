Pokemon Go: How to get Land Forme Shaymin? Step-by-step guide for Grass and Gratitude tasks

Pokemon Go Grass and Gratitude program is now allowing every trainer in Pokémon Go to catch the mythical Shaymin. As per the reports, With this quest, Shaymin is joining Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, and Meloetta in the ranks of mythical Pokémon who can be caught through special research quests that are not limited to a specific time event. The special research event is said to be promoting photography, making friends, exploring, and much more. 

Pokemon Go: Step-by-step guide for Grass and Gratitude tasks

Here we present the detailed Grass and Gratitude quest steps and rewards in Pokemon Go. As the Grass and Gratitude is a special research quest, it doesn’t have a deadline and the players are free to complete it in a convenient time frame. Have a look...

Step 1 of 7

  • Take 4 snapshots of your Pokémon - 3 Nanab Berries
  • Spin 9 PokéStops or Gyms - 15 Poké Balls
  • Walk 2km - Cherubi encounter

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Mysterious Components

Step 2 of 7

  • Take 4 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokémon - 3 Razz Berries
  • Take 9 snapshots of wild Pokémon - Jumpluff encounter
  • Take 2 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokémon - 6 Super Potions

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Rocket Radar

Step 3 of 7

  • Power up Pokémon 22 times - 1 Star Piece

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and 1 Premium Battle Pass

Step 4 of 7

  • Catch 4 Grass-type Pokémon - Leafeon encounter
  • Catch 9 Pokémon - 15 Great Balls
  • Catch 2 Flying-type Pokémon - 6 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Step 5 of 7

  • Complete 4 Field Research tasks - 3 Pinap Berries
  • Earn 9 hearts with your buddy - 15 Ultra Balls
  • Hatch 2 Eggs - 6 Max Potions

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 6 of 7

  • Catch 22 different species of Pokémon - 1 Lucky Egg

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and Shaymin encounter

Step 7 of 7

  • Claim reward - 22 Shaymin stickers
  • Claim reward - 2022 XP
  • Claim reward - 2022 Stardust

Rewards: 25 Shaymin Candy, 1 Incense and 22 Ultra Balls

 

