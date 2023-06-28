Pokemon GO: What does the new update bring to evolving world of mobile games?

A recent update to Pokemon GO has introduced a significant change leaving players curious about its implications and what it means for their gameplay experience.

Niantic responds to player feedback

Pokemon GO fans have been vocal about their desire for changes and improvements to the game. They have expressed concerns about the lack of new content and quality-of-life updates, while also calling for the reversal of certain changes that have been negatively received. It appears that Niantic, the developer of Pokemon GO, is starting to take notice and address player feedback with a recent update that has been confirmed as a permanent change.

ALSO READ: Unleash hell in Diablo 4: Global release date, early access, and exciting details revealed

The impact of the spawn distance update

The recent update, version 0.275.0, brings a major change to the spawn distance in Pokemon GO. The spawn distance refers to the range within which players can encounter Pokemon in their vicinity. The update doubles the spawn radius from 40 meters (approximately 130 feet) to 80 meters (approximately 260 feet), offering a substantial expansion of the area in which players can interact with Pokemon. This change, initially met with uncertainty by players who thought it might be a glitch or temporary test, has been confirmed as a permanent update by a Niantic representative, as shared by popular Pokemon GO content creator PokeDaxi on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact wins the Best Mobile Game award; The Game Awards 2021

This unexpected change, made without a prior announcement from Niantic, significantly alters the core gameplay mechanics. Players in rural areas will benefit from a wider range of Pokemon spawns, eliminating the need to be in close proximity to limited PokeStops and Gyms. Meanwhile, urban players may experience a surge in Pokemon encounters wherever they are. It's important to note that the update does not affect GOPlus/auto-catchers, which still operate within a 40-meter radius, according to Pokemon GO Hub.

The latest update has been warmly received by the Pokemon GO community, who have been longing for quality-of-life improvements for some time. While previous updates may have been minor and fell short of fans' expectations, this surprise update from Niantic, positively embraced by players, signals a potentially positive direction for the future of the game. With Niantic demonstrating responsiveness to player feedback, there is hope that more substantial changes and updates will be introduced in the coming months.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Final Fantasy XVI: When is action role-playing game releasing? Release date, pre-load time, and more details