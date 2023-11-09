Pokimane teases 'biggest announcement' hinting new product launch: What we know so far

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is among the most popular streamers on Twitch and the most followed female streamer. With more than 9 million followers on the purple streaming platform, Pokimane has established herself as a prominent figure in the online streaming industry over the last ten years. Currently, she is expanding her reach significantly.

Pokimane disclosed on November 8, 2023, that she intended to share important news with smaller and emerging creators. Despite being one of the most popular Twitch broadcasters, Poki famously stopped streaming full-time back in 2022 to concentrate on other things like vlogging, creating TikTok content, and focusing on herself.

Pokimane makes a big announcement

Now, it appears that the streamer is making yet another significant move as she announced in a tweet on November 8 that she would be releasing her very own product. Making the announcement, she wrote, "Biggest announcement of my career next Monday. And it’s a product launch! I would love to send it to some smaller / up-and-coming creators — who wants to try it?”

Who is Pokimane?

With millions of followers worldwide, Pokimane is one of the most recognized female streamers on Twitch. She joined the platform in 2013 and has since established herself as a gifted entertainer and proficient gamer, winning the respect and admiration of many of her peers.

During her streams, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer plays a wide range of games and frequently teams up with other popular producers. She has gained a large number of devoted fans as well as a respectable amount of wealth as a result of this.

Pokimane stands out for not holding back when speaking out on subjects that she is strongly committed to. She publicly expressed her concerns, for instance, in September 2022 on the huge amount of gambling-related content on Twitch. Her activism and her supporters' backing led the platform to de-platform unlicensed gambling companies (like Stake.com).

