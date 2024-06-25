A famous Hollywood eatery that opened 78 years ago and was inspired by one of Disney's most iconic films is about to close. According to KTLA, the quirky Disney-themed restaurant and dive bar, Snow White Cafe, situated at 6769 Hollywood Boulevard, has suddenly closed.

Popular Disney-themed cafe in the heart of Hollywood closing down

The restaurant is located next to the Hollywood Wax Museum. Nine years after the cartoon classic's big-screen debut, the Snow White Cafe first opened its doors in 1946 and served American cuisine. According to The Daily Mail, Walt Disney's friend owned the cafe.

Why is the cafe historic?

Its interior, which featured murals of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs figures from Disney's debut animated film, has been destroyed and imagery appears to have been removed. A lot of legend surrounds the Disney murals. There are claims that the artwork was created by Disney artists who contributed to the first film.

Phone calls on Monday appear to have been disconnected, but the restaurant's website states that the murals depict scenes from the film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and they are still on display today. The historic eatery's Facebook page, which promotes its food and idyllic surroundings, is still up, but its Instagram page seems to be down as well.

The restaurant was first called the Snow White Waffle Shop. It then changed its name to the Snow White Coffee Shop and, at last, to the Snow White Cafe. Despite not being associated with The Walt Disney Company, the restaurant most likely obtained approval from the company to use its characters.

A 1946 menu from the original waffle shop bears a copyright stamp for "Walt Disney Productions," indicating that the eatery had Disney character licenses even in its early years.

