Popular macOS app Bartender, which allows users to customize the menu bar, was recently sold in a covert deal that alarmed a lot of users who have raised concerns. Reddit user who noticed the sale noticed that MacUpdater had been secretly replaced, and the user had received warnings about this change.

MacUpdater Advises Users Not To Update The New Versions Owing To Risks

According to Mac Rumors, due to a lack of transparency, MacUpdater advised users not to update their versions of the software after 5.0.52 as it may be harmful. The alert read, "The company and developer behind Bartender were replaced silently and dubiously – updates to version 5.0.52 and newer are your own risk and responsibility."

Bartender's new owners react to the Reddit post about the new acquisition

In response to the Reddit post, Bartender's new owners acknowledged that Bartender had been purchased. However, they did not explain the certificate change or the reason why users had not been informed. The new owners' comments have been described by some users as shady and not reassuring, which has caused major worry among them.

There was no response to queries regarding the new owners' details. After users started seeing popups requesting new rights, the Bartender website was updated with information about the certificate change. Although the blog post refers to the new certificate request as expected and valid, it provides no background information on the purchase.

The fact that Bartender has access to any screen action on a Mac makes this lack of transparency very concerning. The only information that is currently available regarding the new organization is that Bartender App LLC was founded in Delaware earlier this year.

The fact that the new developers didn't reveal themselves until after all the controversy has raised concerns among users. According to other users, they uninstalled the app because they didn't trust its new owners.

