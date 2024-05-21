Popular Maine beverage recalled over pesticide contamination; Deets here

Consumers in Maine and throughout the country should be aware of a recent recall of a popular beverage. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is assisting East West Tea Company, LLC with its voluntary recall of 'Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support' tea as per Q106.5. The recall was initiated due to pesticide residues found to be above acceptable levels, affecting nearly 900,000 tea bags nationwide.

Details of the recall

East West Tea Company, LLC, known for its Yogi Tea brand, has issued a recall for its 'Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support' tea. The recall is specifically for 'Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support, Caffeine Herbal Supplement, Serving Size 1 tea bag, 16 tea bags per pack, 4 packs per box.' This issue has resulted in the removal of 54,846 packs from shelves.

The company issued a statement saying, "Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support product is recalled because pesticide residues were detected above action levels." This voluntary recall aims to protect consumers and reduce any potential health risks.

FDA's role and classification

The FDA is assisting with the recall as part of its mission to protect public health. When a company initiates a recall, the FDA distributes the announcement to help the public understand. The Food and Drug Administration defines a recall as "a voluntary action that takes place because manufacturers and distributors carry out their responsibility to protect the public health and well-being from products that present a risk of injury or gross deception or are otherwise defective."

Despite the contamination, the FDA has classified this recall as 'Class III.' This classification indicates that drinking the tea is unlikely to cause negative health consequences. As a result, while pesticide levels exceed acceptable limits, the risk to consumers is considered low.

Purpose of a voluntary recall

Voluntary recalls are critical to maintaining consumer trust and safety. East West Tea Company, LLC wants to remove potentially harmful products from the market. The goal is to remove as many contaminated products as possible to protect consumers and reduce the company's risk of future lawsuits.

The FDA states that recalls are a company's responsibility to protect public health. The agency supports these actions to keep consumers informed and safe from potentially dangerous products.

