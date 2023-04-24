Porter Ranch Twins: What happened to the siblings? 5 things to know

Two 4-year-old twins were tragically discovered unresponsive in a Porter Ranch residence's backyard pool on Thursday morning. Responding officers arrived at 10:34 am to find the children in the pool. Following the distress call, The Mayor's Crisis Response Team was immediately dispatched to provide support to the family during this difficult time.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the incident

What Happened?

In Porter Ranch on Thursday, a heartbreaking incident occurred when a pair of 4-year-old twins were found unresponsive in their family's backyard pool. Officers arrived at the scene at 10:34 am and immediately called for The Mayor's Crisis Response Team to assist the family. Emergency responders did everything they could to save the children, but tragically, they were unable to do so.At this time, authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led to the incident. Police have described it as a "tragic accident," and LAFD Capt. Erik Scott has emphasized the importance of pool safety measures. This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder for all of us to prioritize the safety of children around water.

Who were they?

Kai Bernabe, who was three months shy of his fourth birthday, has passed away at the hospital, as confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office. It was previously reported that he and his twin brother were both four years old. The four-year-old twins were found unresponsive in their backyard where one couldn't survive.

What did the Police do?

Los Angeles firefighters responded to an emergency in Porter Ranch when two boys were discovered in the family's backyard pool just after 10:30 a.m. Emergency dispatchers provided CPR instructions to family members over the phone while firefighters rushed to the scene. The brave firefighters were able to bring the situation under control and secure the safety of the two boys.

“As LAFD firefighter/dispatchers provided telephone CPR guidance, LAFD firefighter/paramedics quickly arrived to continue advanced life support, promptly transporting the pair -- one in grave condition, the other in critical condition -- and their parents to a regional Pediatric Trauma Center,” Brian Humphrey of the LAFD said in a statement.

What is currently happening?

A city Crisis Response Team was sent to the scene to assist the family and neighbours.

“It is important to remind people who have a pool to do four things, especially with summer coming up," Scott said. “First is to secure your pool with appropriate barriers; second is to designate a water watcher when children are swimming; third is, if a child is missing in the home, check the water first; and fourth is learn CPR.”

What is happening now?

Scott sadly announced that one of the boys was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. As of Saturday evening, there are no updates on the condition of the second child, as reported by authorities. From the television footage of the Porter Ranch property, one can see a grand ranch-style home with an expansive pool and patio area overlooking the property.

Los Angeles Police Department's Capt. Kelly Muniz reassured reporters on Friday that there is no indication of anything beyond a tragic accident at the scene.