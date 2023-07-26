Powerball winner location: Where was the $1.08 billion winning ticket sold?

The official authorities of the U.S. Powerball lottery announced that one winning ticket from Wednesday night's drawing of $1.08 billion was sold in the state of California. The ticket has all the matching numbers which were 7, 10, 11, 13, and the red Powerball number 24. According to the officials, the jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market which is located in downtown LA. The officials announced that the winner has one year to claim their winning amount.

The winner is the only ticket holder in the US to have all the matching numbers from the drawings. According to the Powerball website, this also marks one of the biggest wins in the history of the game. The officials have been waiting for the winner to step forward and collect their winning amount.

Carolyn Becker, who is the lottery spokesperson said that the winner has to first step ahead and claim their ticket prize. After that, they have to go through the process of checking whether it is the right person.

Californian women claim to have won the Powerball lottery of $1.08 billion

However, a video of a woman who claimed to have won a $1.08 billion Powerball drawing with matching numbers, went viral on social media. Reportedly, she drove to the mini market from where she purchased the ticket. In the video, the woman is seen crying and thanking the storekeeper after she won the jackpot lottery. Whether or not the woman is actually the winner is yet to be confirmed by the officials of Powerball.

The lottery winner has the option to either collect the winning amount in a single lump sum payout or they can withdraw the money in 30 installments through 29 years. The Wednesday winning draw marks the second time in eight months that a Powerball ticket worth $1 billion was sold in Los Angeles Country. In November 2022, a man from California picked up the matching numbers and won $2.04 billion, making it the highest-ever Powerball win.

On the other hand, from the Wednesday drawings, seven other winners have won five matching numbers out of the six in California. The seven winners will take away the winning amount of $448,750, according to the officials.

