Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen update: Norwegian's win mounts pressure on Indian prodigy

All eyes are currently on the first tiebreaker of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final which is now being played between Rameshbabu Praggnanandha and Magnus Carlsen. The prize money for the game's winner is 110,000 dollars and for the runner-up is 80,000 dollars. The tie-breaker is broken into three phases, with the first two quick games taking each participant 25 minutes, with a 10-second increment for each move. Each player will have 10 minutes, with a 10-second increment between moves, in the tie-break's following phase if the score is still tied at one.

Similar to the second stage, the third will consist of two games each lasting five minutes and three seconds. In the event that the score is still tied at 1, the winner will be determined by the Sudden Death Blitz match. A 3-minute, 2-second increment will be used in the blitz match.

ALSO READ: Who is Praggnanandhaa? 5 facts to know about the Indian grandmaster as he gears up to face Magnus Carlsen

Latest Update on Rameshbabu Praggnanandha vs Magnus Carlsen

Game 1 on Thursday had ended in a draw after 35 moves, but it lasted much longer than Game 2 as Carlsen tried to chase a win with black pieces. In Game 2 Pragg, playing with white pieces, was ahead of time at the start of the contest, but was unable to press on his advantage and came under time trouble himself by the end.

Advertisement

A further tiebreaker game with black pieces between Pragg and Carlsen has started. If he succeeds, there will be two further tiebreakers with even less time remaining in the game.

At the beginning of Game 2, Carlsen has mastered the Sicilian Defence - Alapin Variation, which he expertly applied to defeat Pragg's countryman Arjun Erigaisi. Pragg had little chance of winning this game with black, It had come down to Pragg requiring Carlsen to make a dreadful mistake in order to have any chance of victory. '=

Magnus Carlsen chooses to shake hands, and with that, the World Cup has officially been added to his already overflowing trophy cabinet. Even though Praggnanandha has lost the World Cup, he has still made every single Indian proud. After the famous Bobby Fischer and Carlsen, Praggnanandhaa became the third-youngest player to qualify for the Candidates event.

ALSO READ: Who are the scientists involved in Chandrayaan 3? Meet the team which sent India to the moon