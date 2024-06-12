TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to arms, weapons, and drug use.

President Joe Biden's son Hunter was found guilty on all three charges during his criminal gun trial on Tuesday morning in Delaware federal court by a jury. Hunter Biden, 54, was found guilty of possessing a handgun while under the influence of drugs, as well as making false statements in connection with the sale of firearms and transactions involving firearms.

Hunter Biden decided not to take the stand for trial

The Justice Department charged Joe Biden's 54-year-old son with lying about his drug use to purchase a gun in 2018 and then having the weapon for 11 days while under the influence of a controlled substance. This made him the first-ever child of a sitting president to face criminal charges.

First Lady Jill Biden spent several days attending the one-week trial, although Hunter Biden did not take the stand. The President's son is currently awaiting punishment for the offenses, which carries a potential 25-year sentence.

A week-long trial with testimonies

After around two days and three hours of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict. It happened after a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of the Biden family, during which some of his closest relatives gave often agonizing testimony about his addiction habit.

The testimony depicted Hunter Biden's descent into addiction as he battled to deal with his brother Beau's death in 2015 from brain cancer. He entered a romantic involvement with Hallie Biden following the dissolution of his marriage, and the latter acknowledged smoking crack with him.

Advertisement

Will Hunter Biden face prison time?

Hunter is a first-time offender and is not expected to go to jail, even though the criminal charges against him are peculiar and the case is the culmination of numerous accusations relating to drug use.

According to some experts, Biden Jr. will probably be placed on probation and have to complete community service. A prominent person may receive a light sentence of more than a year in a minimum-security jail with minimal limitations because harsh and lengthy terms are reserved for repeat offenders. Before all of this, the president declared that if his son was found guilty, he would not be pardoned.

Joe Biden on his son's verdict

To meet his son Hunter, US President Joe Biden took a plane to Delaware, the site of the trial. According to the US president, "Hunter considers an appeal," but he would accept the case's decision. Biden Jr. has 30 days from the date of sentencing to file an appeal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWDC 24: Apple adds Topographic maps feature, appealing outdoor enthusiasts and geologists