'Pretty stupid': KSI reacts to Sneako's viral clip of getting outclassed by Bradley Martyn

Bradley Martyn, a fitness YouTuber, recently made news when he went toe-to-toe with Sneako, an internet sensation, during a live broadcast gym session, as reported by Dexerto. Despite the fact that Martyn was several weight classes heavier than Sneako, the two opted to spar with gloves on. The one-minute sparring session left Sneako wounded and bruised, with a damaged tooth and a knocked-out punch that sent him to the ground.

KSI’s reaction to the viral clip

The video of the sparring fight rapidly went viral, with viewers worried about the athletes' safety. Many people remarked on the weight disparity between the two and questioned why they were permitted to spar without any protective gear. This worry was shared by British YouTuber KSI, who uploaded the video on Twitter and advocated for the usage of headguards to safeguard the participants' safety.

"As much as I hate Sneako, this is pretty stupid from Bradley," KSI wrote in the tweet, adding, "The weight difference between them is ridiculous. Should be wearing head guards at least."

According to Dexerto, KSI's comments triggered a debate about the safety of amateur boxing and sparring sessions. While many people love witnessing these types of bouts, there is growing worry about the potential for damage, especially when the contestants have a substantial weight differential.

Boxing has strict weight classes

Weight divisions in boxing and other combat sports are strictly enforced for a purpose. These classes are intended to ensure that combatants of similar size and weight compete against each other, lowering the danger of injury and providing each participant with a fair chance to win. When there is a substantial weight difference between the fighters, the smaller fighter is at a significant disadvantage and is more likely to get injured.

While it is unclear whether Sneako and Martyn took any measures before their sparring match, the weight disparity between them was obvious enough to cause alarm, as per Dexerto. Many boxing experts and trainers agree with KSI's proposal for the usage of headgear, believing that protective gear is vital, especially while sparring with a much larger opponent.

Issue of fairness and safety

Aside from the weight differential, KSI emphasized Martyn's status as a professional bodybuilder and fitness influencer, whereas Sneako is an internet personality with little to no combat sports expertise. According to Dexerto, this raises the problem of fairness and safety once more, as an untrained fighter cannot compete effectively against a professional athlete.

While it is unknown whether Sneako sustained any serious injuries during the sparring match, the incident serves as a warning of the dangers of combat sports. While these activities can be entertaining to watch, they must be approached with caution and attention to protect the participants' safety.

