Princess Maria Teresa of Spain passes away due to Coronavirus; becomes first royal to die from Covid 19

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa becomes the first royal to die of Coronavirus as she succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 86.

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal to have died from Coronavirus. The 86-years-old princess passed away on Thursday as confirmed by her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, on his Facebook handle. "On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six," the post reads.

The news of Princess Teresa's death comes weeks after King Felipe VI of Spain tested negative for the virus. The 86 years old cousin of King Felipe VI succumbed to Coronavirus on Thursday afternoon and a funeral service was held in her honour in Madrid on the same day. Princess Maria Teresa studied in France and became a professor at Paris' Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid's Complutense University. She was known for her outspoken views and activist work and was also termed as the Red Princess.

After the U.S.A, China, and Italy, Spain is the worst hit by COVID-19. It has reported 73,235 Coronavirus positive cases and 5,982 deaths. Spain recorded 832 deaths in the last 24 hours with over 8,000 new Covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the news of Princes Charles testing positive for Coronavirus came up last week. The Prince of Whales became the first British royal to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently under self-isolation.

