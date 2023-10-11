PS5 Slim: Features, price, where to buy and other details; All you need to know

Sony has once again proved its brilliance in a world driven by swiftly advancing technology by revealing the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 Slim. This simplified version of the gaming behemoth's main system is designed to transform the gaming experience and will be available in November 2024 as per Dexerto. While the gaming industry was already abuzz with speculations about this new model, Sony has made it public, and the facts are nothing short of fascinating for gamers all over the world.

PS5 Slim: A whole new level

The PlayStation 5 is well-known for its capability, but the Slim version pushes it to new heights. It not only has a sleeker and more compact design, but it also has an 18-24% weight reduction and is 30% smaller than its predecessor. This tiny size will undoubtedly make it a more practical fit for your entertainment center, all while retaining the fantastic gaming experience that the PS5 is known for.

According to Dexerto, the long-rumored removable disc drive is one of the most fascinating aspects of the PS5 Slim. Sony is selling this system in two versions: one with and one without a disc drive. The standard model costs $499, while the digital edition costs $449. Gamers who choose the disc-free experience will save an additional $50, while those who prefer physical media may purchase the UHD Blu-Ray drive separately for $79.99.

ALSO READ: Who is Sara Netanyahu? What we know so far about Benjamin Netanyahu's wife

Enhancements and convenience of PS5 Slim

While some may argue that the digital version is more expensive than the previous PS5 Digital version, the improvements and simplicity of the PS5 Slim make it well worth it. The console is more than just a cosmetic change; the SSD has been increased from 825GB to a hefty 1TB. With this extra capacity, you'll be able to download and play even more of your favorite games without having to worry about file sizes.

Sony's dedication to providing a sophisticated gaming experience extends beyond the system itself. The PS5 Slim will be sold alongside a horizontal stand for $29.99 at launch. This simple investment guarantees that your console is absolutely sturdy, even when placed horizontally as per Dexerto. The modular disc drive, which is a crucial feature of this new model, is also available separately for $79.99. This strategy provides users with freedom, allowing them to select exactly what matches their gaming interests.

According to Dexerto, the PS5 Slim has enhanced connection with two USB-C connectors on the front, one of which is a 10Gbps port, and two USB-A ports on the back. While it is an improvement over the previous generation, some fans may have hoped for WiFi 6E compatibility. Nonetheless, the console's networking choices should satisfy the majority of players.

Advertisement

As we wait for the PlayStation 5 Slim to be released in November 2024, it's vital to remember that Sony isn't resting on its laurels. The gaming behemoth is also said to be working on a PlayStation 5 Pro, implying that the gaming industry will see even more innovative advances in the future years.

ALSO READ: 'Bro is doing side quests': Fans appalled at Mr. Beast winning USD 10k in Dune board game tournament