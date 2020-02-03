Puppy Bowl 2020: Here's EVERYTHING you should know about it

Not only Super bowl, but Puppy bowl 2020 is also back with a bang. Read below to find everything about the bowl, and find out where you can watch this paw-doarable bowl.

When it comes to sports, every country has something different to offer. India is known for its cricket, while the United States is famous for Superbowl and not just that but the USA is also famous for the Puppy bowl. Yes, the annual Puppy Bowl is returning for its 16th year on the Animal Planet.

The bowl that has an adorable pups and kittens as players has started on Feb 2nd. In recent years, all the pups and kittens who have taken part in this bowl have been adopted by generous families. This year, puppy bowl will feature 96 puppies from 61 animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States.

When it comes to the puppy bowl, the event lasts for 2 hours. During the event, the puppies are divided into two teams - #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff. The event will take place in a mini football stadium with dog toys. In the game, the puppies will be able to score touchdowns and one player will win the inaugural Chewy Lombarky trophy. The best part about the event is that audiences will be able to enjoy some adorable puppy moments, including slow-motion replays, nose-to-nose action from the water bowl cam and much more.

Dan Schachner will return as the Rufferee along with animal advocate and television correspondent Jill Rappaport. Together, they will introduce segments that allow viewers to dive deeper into some of the heartwarming stories of the lovable puppies. If you want to watch it online, then you can use streaming services like Philo, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV to watch the paw-dorable game.

Read More