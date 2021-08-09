PV Sindhu shares precious memories from Tokyo Olympics 2020; Says missing this place a 'little extra'

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially came to an end on Sunday, 8 August after 15 days of non-stop thrilling games, excitement and glory. For India, it was one of the most successful Olympic campaigns as the country recorded its best ever medal haul of 7 medals. With Neeraj Chopra leading the way with a gold, several athletes rose to the occasion and proved their mettle. One of them was PV Sindhu who clinched a bronze and became the only Indian athlete to win back to back medals.

As the games came to an end, PV Sindhu took to social media to reminisce her Tokyo days. The ace shuttler returned to India last week, but seems to be missing the Olympic village.

PV Sindhu shared a series pf photos on the gram with her coach and team. She wrote, "Reminiscing and missing this place a little extra after watching the closing ceremony yesterday! An unforgettable experience with some amazing people! #olympics #tokyo2020 #amazingmoments."

Check out PV Sindhu's post below:

On her bronze win, PV Sindhu had said that the journey won't stop here. After some rest, the badminton star will now start preparing for the next Olympics which will take place in Paris in 2024 as well as international championships.

On social media, Sindhu had written, "The Tokyo Olympics has been an experience that I will not forget, from preparing for 5 years to stepping in the medal podium- each moment is forever etched with me. It’s been a day and I still have no words to describe the feeling of holding an Olympic medal, it’s always a dream come true each time."

