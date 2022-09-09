Queen Elizabeth II passes away: PM Narendra Modi remembers the queen; Says, 'Will never forget her warmth'
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.
The whole world is mourning Queen Elizabeth II's demise. She passed away at the age of 96. On Thursday, it was revealed by Buckingham Palace that the Queen was being kept under medical supervision according to her doctors' advice, given that her health had taken a toll for the worse over the past year. The Queen had previously on Wednesday cancelled her virtual meeting with the Privy Council after her doctors advised her to take a rest. Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi too mourned her demise and he put his thoughts on social media.
While sharing the post, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture."
The news was confirmed by the royal family's Twitter handle as the official statement read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," referring to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.
To note, Her son Prince Charles along with his wife Camilla and Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Prince Andrew and Prince William stayed by her side in her last moments. While it was at first reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were on their way to Scotland together, it was later revealed that only the Duke was travelling to Balmoral. The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also was not at Balmoral Castle at the time of the Queen's demise.
