Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle is hiring housekeeping assistant & you can take home Rs 18.5 lakh as salary

Ever imagined what it's like working for the Queen? Well, for those who have here's some good news. The British Royal Family is now on the lookout for a cleaner and a housekeeping assistant at Windsor Castle. While it may sound a little crazy, it's actually not since the job opportunities have been shared on the official royal family website.

However, what's crazy is the salary that Queen Elizabeth and co are offering. As per the official job posting of a Level 2 Housekeeping Apprenticeship, the royal family is ready to pay £19,140.09 which approximately is Rs 18.5 lakh as just starting salary. With that comes a host of other benefits like 33 paid leaves in a year with a chance to live in different palaces.

While the first 12 months will be full of training under a mentor, the trainee will be given a full time position at the end of one year. The description reads, "You’ll join our team of Housekeeping professionals; learning on-the-job while you work alongside them to upkeep, clean and care for interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best."

So what exactly is the eligibility?

Turns out, a qualification in English and Maths is a must. However, if the desired candidate doesn't have training in either subjects, that will be arranged for while on the job. As per the posting, the most important requirement is "a genuine interest in developing a career in the housekeeping and hospitality industry." The last date for the applications is 28 October.

