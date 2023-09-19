'Raised a second Hitler': Ukraine President Zelensky believes Putin is capable of starting World War 3

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has given a harsh warning, claiming that if the US does not provide more support to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin could spark World War III, as reported by the New York Post. In an open declaration, Zelensky compared Putin to Adolf Hitler, emphasizing his fears about the rising tensions between the two countries.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia

Zelensky's words come amid a renewed and escalating crisis between Ukraine and Russia. The Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has seen periodic skirmishes between Ukrainian soldiers and separatist militants supported by Russia. Zelensky's government accuses Russia of supporting the insurgents and destabilizing the region, although Russia denies these claims.

In his statement, Zelensky highlighted his concerns about the situation and emphasized the critical need for US assistance, according to the New York Post. He claimed that the United States must play a critical role in deterring Russian aggression and averting a possibly catastrophic world conflagration. Zelensky also questioned the international community's response to the situation, emphasizing the importance of tougher sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky compares Putin to Adolf Hitler

The Ukrainian President's comparison of Putin to Hitler holds historical significance. Adolf Hitler's invasion of Poland in 1939 triggered World War II, and Zelensky's comparison of Putin to Hitler emphasizes the terrible ramifications that he believes Russia's actions could have. By using such a contrast, Zelensky expresses the gravity of the situation while also seeking international attention and support.

As reported by the New York Post, Zelensky's request for additional US aid is not novel. Ukraine has long wanted increased military and financial assistance from the US to resist Russian aggression. The United States has offered some help, including weapons and training, but fears of further aggravating Russia have moderated the extent of cooperation. Zelensky's remarks can be interpreted as a renewed demand for the United States to adopt a firmer stance in favor of Ukraine.

It is important to highlight, however, that Zelensky's words should be viewed in the context of Ukraine's current confrontation with Russia. While inflammatory, the comparison to Hitler underscores Zelensky's government's deep-seated anxieties and frustrations as it confronts Russia's military presence on its land. The parallel is most likely meant to emphasize the urgency and gravity of the issue rather than to directly compare Putin to Hitler.

International response to Zelensky

The international reaction to Zelensky's remarks has been divided. While some countries, most notably the United States, have expressed support for Ukraine and criticized Russia's actions, others have urged discussion and a peaceful settlement of the situation, as per the New York Post. Achieving a peaceful conclusion remains a difficult and delicate endeavor, as it necessitates balancing the interests of multiple stakeholders, including Ukraine, Russia, and the international community.

Zelensky's warning is a stark reminder of the potentially disastrous repercussions of rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. While the chance of World War 3 breaking out in the near future remains uncertain, it emphasizes the significance of resolving the conflict diplomatically. The international community, including the United States, must maintain diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine and prevent additional regional destabilization.

