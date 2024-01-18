Ram Mandir: Ram Mandir: Lord Ram's Idol To Be Brought Inside The Temple Today; All We Know So Far

Preparations for the historic inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have commenced, with the idol of Ram Lalla set to be placed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum on January 18. The main ceremony is scheduled for January 22, marking a momentous occasion.

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, announced that the temple will open for 'darshan' to the public on January 23. Prime Minister Modi emphasized Lord Ram's significance, stating that the entire country is immersed in devotion, and Ram symbolizes good governance in social life, extending beyond mere religious devotion.

Ram Mandir: Lord Ram's Idol to be brought inside the temple

The Chairperson of the Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, announced on Wednesday that the auspicious time, or 'Shubh Muhurt,' for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Lord Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for 12:30 pm on January 22. Mishra, heading the construction committee, revealed that the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, destined for enshrinement, will be transported into the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday morning.

"The 'Muhurt' on January 22 is around 12.30 pm. The prayers and rituals have already begun. The Ram Lalla will probably be brought inside the sanctum sanctorum tomorrow morning. Different types of rituals, like the Abhishek (bath) of the idol, among others, will be performed. Finally, when the auspicious time comes at 12.30 pm on the 22nd of this month, the Pran Pratishtha will be done," shared Nripendra Mishra in an interview with ANI.

Chairman of Ram Mandir confirms completion of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Addressing concerns about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony amid allegations of unfinished construction, Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, asserted on Wednesday that the temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is already complete.

According to the construction committee chairperson, the temple of Ram Lalla encompasses a sanctum sanctorum known as the Garbhagriha and is entirely finished.

"Mandir Toh Ban Gaya Hai. The temple of Ram Lalla will have 'Garbhagriha,' five mandaps, and that temple will be on the ground floor. That temple is complete. The first floor, which is under construction, will have Ram Darbar...The second floor is just for 'Anushthan'; the different types of 'Yagyas' and 'Anushthan' will take place there," Mishra stated.

