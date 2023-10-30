Rare emperor penguin hatching event: Here's what we know about the once-in-a-decade occurrence

For the first time in thirteen years, an emperor penguin has hatched at SeaWorld San Diego. The female chick emerged from her shell on September 12 with assistance from zoo personnel, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to SeaWorld's birds curator Justin Brackett, "This is the most exciting thing we'll do all year, potentially all decade," in a park-provided video. The nameless female nestling was born last month and, despite a difficult hatching process, has achieved amazing health progress.

How did the emperor penguin hatch its egg?

On September 7, workers heard noises and saw movement coming from the egg, but they noticed that she had not come out of the shell. The chick may be seen in a video beginning to hatch from her egg. However, a deformity in her beak caused her to experience difficulties. After five days, when it became evident the hatchling couldn't do it on her own, the SeaWorld crew had to finally pry her out of the shell completely.

Initially, they had punched a hole in the egg. The hatchling has made perfect progress despite the setback and is growing at a healthy rate of 5%–10% of her body weight each day; this is probably because she has been eating fish and "fish milkshakes" nonstop. SeaWorld is letting the general public pick the bird's name by offering three possible options for voting via email or on Instagram.



About the Emperor Penguin

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) states that the emperor penguin, Aptenodytes forsteri, is the largest species of penguin, growing to a height of 3.7 feet (1.15 meters) and a weight of up to 99 lb (45 kg).

The Endangered Species Act lists the emperor penguin as a vulnerable species because of the melting of Antarctic sea ice and the rising sea levels brought on by climate change. Despite being an adorable addition to SeaWorld's family, the new chick's birth represents significant progress for the species.

Because sea ice serves as their habitat for breeding, raising chicks, and molting, emperor penguin populations have plummeted as a result of declining ice caps. Newly fledged chicks lack the waterproof feathers necessary to swim or survive in the ocean. The emperor female lays a single egg once a year, in contrast to other species that lay several eggs annually.

