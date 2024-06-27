Reddit and Google are important sources of information when it comes to answering questions. Reddit is becoming a formidable rival to Google, which is still the most widely used search engine, especially when it comes to search results.

Reddit sees an increase in website visits compared to Google

According to certain sources, Reddit's (RDDT) search usage has surpassed Google's. Similarweb data shows that website visits on the social media platform increased by 39% year over year, compared to a 2.2% decline indicated by Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

Why are users moving from Google to Reddit for web searches?

Recently, Ann-Marie Alcántara of the Wall Street Journal provided Wealth with an explanation of why people are using Reddit instead of Google for searches on the internet. According to the tech writer, this is happening on all social media platforms, not just Reddit, and consumers are gravitating toward more authentic experiences.

She added that things they might not be familiar with seem to be coming from a human rather than a publisher or journalist. According to Alcántara's research, people are simply searching for that extra personality—something that feels authentic rather than just another website with instructions or research.

What is Reddit?

Reddit is rightfully called the front page of the internet, and for good reason. It's a huge directory of discussion boards, or subreddits, where users may post and vote on comments as well as share information. Reddit has millions of active users and covers a broad range of topics, making it a central place for information exchange, news distribution, and community development.



To locate material that is not easily found elsewhere, Google users are increasingly including Reddit in their searches. The best thing about Reddit is its user-generated content—users looking for real information can often find useful first-hand experiences, opinions, and ideas.

