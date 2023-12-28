Remembering most heartbreaking losses of 2023, from Matthew Perry to Angus Cloud

Trigger Warning: This article discusses the untimely deaths of notable individuals.

As we say goodbye to 2023, we reflect on a year filled with intense emotions as the entertainment industry said goodbye to some of its biggest talents. From the startling death of Friends actor Matthew Perry to an accidental drug overdose that claimed the life of Euphoria star Angus Cloud, these sudden deaths have left an unforgettable impact on the hearts of fans all across the world.

In this article, we recall and respect the legacies of five extraordinary people who passed away in 2023.

Laura Lynch

Laura Lynch, the former bassist-vocalist and founding member of the Dixie Chicks, died in a car crash at the age of 65 in a heartbreaking turn of events. Lynch was traveling near Cornudas, Texas, when the event happened on December 22. Her life was taken quickly in a head-on accident with a pickup truck, leaving supporters in despair. Lynch's influence on the success of the Dixie Chicks will be remembered forever, and her tragic passing leaves a vacuum in the world of country music.

Matthew Perry

The tragic death of Matthew Perry, well known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, rocked the globe. On October 28, Perry, 54, was discovered unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. While the initial cause of death was stated as deferred, later postmortem findings revealed that he died as a result of the acute effects of ketamine. Perry's fight with substance abuse was well-documented, and his death serves as a sharp reminder of the difficulties many people encounter in their own struggles.

Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers, well-known for her role in Three's Company, died on October 15 at 76. Her publicist revealed her quiet death at home following a valiant 23-year struggle with aggressive breast cancer. Somers' enduring passion and skill touched the hearts of millions, and her legacy as a groundbreaking actress will be remembered fondly by both fans and other actors.

Angus Cloud

On July 31, Angus Cloud, the young star of Euphoria, died tragically at the age of 25 from an accidental drug overdose. His death was caused by a fatal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs, casting light on the dark underbelly of substance abuse. Cloud's mother, Lisa, revealed his heartfelt final words, demonstrating the terrible impact of his death on those who knew and loved him.

Tina Turner

Tina Turner, the famous Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, died on May 24 at the age of 83 due to complications from a protracted illness. Turner openly recognized her poor health in the months preceding her death, attributing it to untreated high blood pressure. Her admission is a sobering reminder of the significance of prioritizing one's health and getting medical help when necessary.

