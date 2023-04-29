Ricegum says baby with girlfriend Ellerie Marie was still born; YouTuber’s fans show love and support

Brian Quang Le, who is popularly known as Ricegum, recently revealed that his first child with his girlfriend Ellerie Marie was stillborn. After nearly three years since his last upload, Ricegum returned to YouTube on April 27 with a video named "Baby Girl" in which he shared the heartbreaking news. The short video documented the couple's prenatal journey, including ultrasounds and a baby shower, up until the revelation that the 35-week baby had lost its heartbeat. The video also shows the shock and grief felt by the couple. In the video, Ricegum said, “the cutest baby girl with soft, chubby cheeks and a tiny button nose. She looked perfect, just like she was sleeping. Only a few more weeks and she would’ve been here with us.”

Ricegum is a well-known YouTuber with over 10 million subscribers. In the video, Ricegum showed his excitement with “only a few more weeks” before the baby’s arrival. The YouTuber further stated that they are still in deep shock. Their family and friends were overjoyed after they learnt about the pregnancy, but now, “they are in excruciating pain and irreparably scarred.”

Who is Ricegum’s girlfriend, Ellerie Marie?

Ellerie Marie is an American social media influencer who has amassed a huge fan following on Instagram and TikTok. The majority of her videos are about beauty, fashion, and more. Born and raised in San Diego, Marie posts amusing content on her social media platforms to keep her fans entertained.

Here's how fans react to the tragedy

As soon as Ricegum shared the video on his YouTube channel, the couple received a lot of love and prayers from their friends and fans. One person wrote, “I’m sorry for your loss, she’s now your angel, watching you both all the time. She will always be with you!” A second user commented, “I’m sorry for your loss, she’s now your angel, watching you both all the time. She will always be with you!” Another wrote, “Sorry for your loss rice, we are all here to support you, man.”

