According to authorities, Riley Strain, a University of Missouri (Mizzou) student, went missing and his body was later found in a West Nashville river on Friday morning, ending the search for him. And now, according to reports by PEOPLE and the Metro Nashville Police Department, Riley Strain's death appears to be "accidental."

MNPD rules out foul play

According to local station WKRN, Strain's death was ruled "accidental" by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Saturday, and no signs of foul play were discovered. MNPD spokesperson Kris Mumford. said, "Detective attended the autopsy examination. Continues to appear accidental. A final autopsy won't be complete until all testing is finished."

When did Riley Strain go missing?

Strain, a student at Mizzou, traveled to Nashville for the annual spring formal of his fraternity, Delta Chi. The 22-year-old Strain disappeared on March 8 after he was kicked out from a bar on Lower Broadway in Music City's honky-tonk Row, the downtown entertainment district. It was alleged that he had been asked to leave Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, the restaurant and bar owned by country star Luke Bryan.

Strain's phone records showed he was last seen at Gay Street, the point where the Cumberland River meets. Later, on March 22, Strain's body was discovered a few miles from the downtown area of Nashville, where he was last seen. After Strain's missing person case attracted national attention, search efforts finally extended widely. A bank card belonging to Strain was discovered on an embankment near the Cumberland River on March 17 by two TikTok users, sparking a surge of interest in the case on social media.

Subsequently, local businesses contributed to the college student's search by supplying their security camera footage, and police discovered a surveillance video of Strain going close to a bridge.

Michelle Whiteid, 52, Strain's mother, recounted in a PEOPLE interview that the last words the two exchanged the night he went missing were "I love you." This was before Strain's body was discovered.

